ILTIZAM PDP aims to increase Bumiputera graduates’ employability

KUALA LUMPUR: Bumiputera graduates currently unemployed in Sarawak and Sabah are called to participate in the ILTIZAM Professional Development Programme (ILTIZAM PDP) which provides professional on-the-job training and intensive training in soft skills.

The programme, provided by Ekuiti Nasional Berhad (Ekuinas) since 2012 was made to provide working experience for Bumiputera graduates from low-income families who are jobless or currently working in a field not suited for their respective qualifications.

Director,Stakeholders’ Interest at Ekuinas, Hizwani Hassan said, ILTIZAM PDP is a 12 -month structured management trainee programme which is open to graduates of local universities to help them in terms of employability and marketability.

He added that the programme can also shape them to behave positively and able to perform various tasks either in the field they are involved in or otherwise, thus giving exposure to trainees to find jobs that are different from tertiary education.

“Participants will not only get placements in related industries to hone their skills and talents but they will also be able to attend classes for group training,” he said.

“Among the trainings that will be given to the participants are communication skills, image, self-branding, working in groups and many more,” he told Utusan Borneo reporters in a recent interview conducted virtually.

ILTIZAM PDP participants receive a monthly salary of RM2,500

Elaborating further, Hizwani said, each year, Ekuinas will select 75 trainees to be placed in companies that are part of the ILTIZAM PDP programme annually.

“Selected participants will receive a monthly salary of RM2,500 per month and other benefits such as Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution, health, insurance coverage and more.

“For this year, we also provided additional allowance such as internet allowance for participants who work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“During the pandemic, we also extended assistance to former ILTIZAM PDP graduates who have not yet found a job by providing additional training to improve their skills in line with industry’s demands,” he said.

Participants from Sarawak and Sabah will be given assistance

Hizwani added that for applications for the upcoming intake, he hopes to get more applicants from Sarawak and Sabah.

“Of the 75 participants selected, we hope that more than 30 percent of them are graduates from these two states,” he said.

“I understand that sometimes some of the parents of the participants, especially from Sarawak and Sabah, are reluctant to allow their children to work far from their home because of security and financial concerns,” he said.

“Therefore, we at Ekuinas will ensure that each participant will be given the necessary assistance throughout the programme,” he said

At the same time, Hizwani also encouraged graduates with disabilities (OKU) to participate in the ILTIZAM PDP because they should be given the same opportunities as other graduates.

“In this regard, I call on graduates out there not to miss the opportunity to participate in this programme. If there are graduates who are selected but still in doubt, Ekuinas assures you that we will try our best to assist them.

“Participants also do not have to worry because we will monitor their career development during the 12-month period. We will assist and try to find the best solution to the problems they may face. Even if they have completed the programme and have secured jobs elsewhere, we will still help them as and when needed,” he said, adding that it is in line with the motto of the programme – ‘You can leave ILTIZAM but we will always be there for you’.

“It is important for us to ensure that this target group secures a permanent employment. In this regard, Ekuinas plays an important role in helping to realise each participant’s dream to succeed and find a job,” he said.

85 percent successfully employed

Commenting further, Hizwani said, since the establishment in 2012, the ILTIZAM PDP program has had 432 graduates who have managed to secure permanent employment.

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, last year as many as 85 percent of the graduates from the programme found permanent employment in various fields across the country,” he said.

“I hope ILTIZAM PDP will always continue to inspire and empower graduates out there, especially from B40 families,” he said.

Participants: Gaining experience, varying skills in career

For PDP 2021 trainee, 26-year-old Nazera Hana Masrin from Kota Belud Sabah, she said it was hard for her to get employed due to limited vacancies in her hometown and were not suitable to her field of studies.

“I am happy to be given the opportunity to participate in this programme and placed at Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd (one of Ekuinas’ subsidiaries) as I have learned many new things and equipped myself with various skills.

“Although I only started working since January 2021, my self-confidence has improved and my network of contacts has also increased, especially from professionals from various fields,” she said.

“I hope more graduates in Sabah will participate in ILTIZAM PDP because it not only provides career training but at the same time has exposed me to very useful work experience,” she added.

For another participant, Hafiz Iqbar Manan from Kuching, Sarawak, who was a trainee from the ILTIZAM PDP 2017/2018 batch, expressed his gratitude to be able to participate in ILTIZAM PDP.

“Before joining this programme, I was working various jobs for survival and work experience even though the salary was less than adequate.

“ILTIZAM PDP gave me me the opportunity to explore new things and gain experience while working in Kuala Lumpur. I enjoyed working there and the knowledge I gained also exceeded what was taught at the university.

“I also hope that graduates in Sarawak do not miss the opportunity to apply for this programme because it is very helpful for career development. Ekuinas was very helpful during my training in Kuala Lumpur. Do not be afraid to try something new and get out of your comfort zone,” he said.

Hafiz was a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) graduate from the Faculty of Architecture and is also an OKU who successfully graduated from the ILTIZAM PDP programme. He is currently working as a graphic designer at a local newspaper, Suara Sarawak.

Graduates who wish to participate in the ILTIZAM PDP programme can access https://iltizam.ekuinas.com.my/pdp/ for further information.

Closing date for ILTIZAM PDP 2022 application is on Sept 15, 2021.