Issue guideline on how to deal with non-vaccinated civil servants – Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed that a guideline on Covid-19 vaccination among workers, including civil servants, be issued so as to avoid those who refuse to be vaccinated from being victimised.

Its president, Adnan Mat said in a statement today that the guideline was important to prevent employers from making decisions based on their own views since there is no specific law that makes it mandatory for a person to be vaccinated.

For those in the civil service, Adnan said the government should come out with a specific circular that clearly explains the approaches and action to be taken against civil servants with regards to Covid-19 vaccination.

“Cuepacs believes that not all who are against being vaccinated are anti-vaxxers, instead they may still not be convinced of the effectiveness of the vaccine and, as such, the government should intensify efforts to raise awareness to increase people’s confidence to be vaccinated.

“With no clear guidelines or laws, action taken in haste against those who refuse to be vaccinated will expose the government to legal action,” he said.

Adnan said Cuepacs firmly believes that all civil servants should be vaccinated to ensure that the public service delivery system can run smoothly as they are the frontliners who will be the facilitators to the people and the economic sector.

He said getting vaccinated helped prevent someone who has been infected by the Covid-19 virus from more severe symptoms and, at the same time, helped create a safer work environment thus reducing the risk of infection.

Adnan said Cuepacs also urged the Government to set up a special committee to evaluate and study the law to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory in the country so as to ensure the effectiveness of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

He, however, said the committee should evaluate all recommendations and proposals thoroughly before being made into law since no country in the world, including international bodies like the World Health Organisation (WHO), had made vaccination mandatory.

Meanwhile, Adnan said the government should monitor and take stern action against the anti-vaxxers who propagate lies on social media because they thwart the government’s efforts to get out of the pandemic. – Bernama