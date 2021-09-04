JKR: Traffic light junction at Mile 10 to close from Sept 6-Nov 22

KUCHING (Sept 4): The traffic light junction at Mile 10 will be temporarily closed from Sept 6 until Nov 22, said the Public Works Department (JKR).

It said that the temporary closure is to give way for the reconstruction of the pavement for the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

“All road users are advised to use the alternative road provided according to the directional signboards installed.

“Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Your continuous cooperation is highly appreciated,” JKR said in a statement today.

Due to the closure, the turning route from Kuching Mile 9 into Kota Padawan and turning route from Kota Padawan to Serian will be temporarily closed.

Motorists from Mile 9 heading to Kota Padawan are advised to make a U-Turn at the Mile 11 traffic light junction while those from Kota Padawan heading to Serian can make a U-Turn at Mile 8 or the Mile 11 traffic light junction.

Any complaints or further inquiries regarding traffic flow can be made to the JKR Pan Borneo Highway Unit Sarawak at 082-230 879, Audi Munir at 016-879 2057 or Isin Senada at 017-850 4026.