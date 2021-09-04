Kedah police smash mini drug lab, seize drugs worth over RM1 million

SUNGAI PETANI (Sept 4): Police raided a house in a residential area here last Thursday, after it was suspected of being used as a mini drug processing laboratory, and seized drugs estimated to be worth more than RM1 million.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, said the clandestine activity was uncovered after police from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) from the Kedah contingent police headquarters raided two locations in Alor Setar, and detained two men, both aged 43, on the same day.

“Both suspects are locals. One is working in a furniture shop and the other is a mechanic. The first suspect was detained at 5.30 pm in a house in Taman Sultan Abd Halim, while the second suspect was detained at 6.30pm in a house in Taman Pulasan, Alor Mengkudu.

“Police seized a plastic packet filled with a substance believed to be heroin, weighing 5.8 grams, from the first suspect, and 13 compressed blocks of substance, believed to be heroin, weighing 5.89 kg, and two transparent plastic packages containing drugs, believed to be syabu, weighing 200.50 grams, from the second suspect,” he said at a press conference today.

He said following the arrest of the two suspects, police raided a house in a residential area here at 8.15 pm, where 122 transparent plastic packages containing drugs, believed to be heroin, weighing 54.84 kg, were found.

He added that upon further inspection, the police found six more packages believed to be syabu that weighed 6.29kg and a lump of compressed substance, believed to be heroin base, weighing 375.1 grams, were kept under the staircase.

“The total amount of drugs seized were 60.73 kg of heroin, 6.49 kg of syabu and 375.1 grams of heroin base with a total value of RM1,095,000 that can be used by 300,000 addicts,” he said.

He said police also seized paraphernalia believed to be used in processing drugs which were found in the kitchen area, several vehicles and other items.

Kamarul Zaman said the house was believed to be used as a mini laboratory by the suspects for the past three months to process drugs which would then be distributed for markets in the state and the neighbouring states.

“Investigations are ongoing to locate other syndicate members involved and it is possible that there will be more arrests after this,” he said, adding that both suspects were remanded for seven days until Sept 9, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama