Marudi becomes Sarawak’s 32nd red zone district – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 4): Marudi District becomes Sarawak’s 32nd red zone today after recording 41 local Covid-19 infections in the last two weeks, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), adding that four of the cases were reported today.

According to SDMC, the other red zone districts were Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Other zones remained unchanged, with Lawas and Sebauh remained as orange zones, and Kabong, Matu, Daro, Telang Usan and Julau yellow zones.

Tanjung Manis remains as the state’s sole green zone district.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 36 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations since yesterday, with 28 were issued in Kuching, Sibu (5), and one each in Padawan, Sarikei and Lundu.

According to SDMC, 22 were issued to those loitering in public areas without viable reason, six for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or failure to record attendance before entering the premises; four were issued to owners who failed to ensure customers abide by the SOP as well as customers not practicing social distancing; two for not wearing face masks, and two for not having inter-district travel permits.

All in all the state police so far had issued a total of 10,512 compounds for SOP violations since the start of the MCO in March last year.

Only one compound was issued by the Local Government and Housing Ministry since yesterday, which was issued via the Simunjan District Council for not wearing face masks.

To date, the ministry had issued a total of 1,445 compounds for SOP violations.