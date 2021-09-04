Medical supplies storeroom damaged in landslide

KOTA KINABALU: A storeroom that kept medical supplies for the Health Ministry was badly damaged in a landslide at Kampung Kopungit.

State Fire and Rescue chief of operation Abdul Majid Damang said the landslide, which is believed to have occurred on Friday evening, also damaged three vehicles and a motorcycle parked near the area.

“We received a distress call at 11.19am and a team was dispatched to the location to monitor the situation.

“Early reports suggested that the landslide occurred around 7.30pm on Friday due to heavy rain in the state since Thursday.

“We have informed the police of the situation and effort is being made to cordon off the area to prevent any untoward incident from happening,” he said.