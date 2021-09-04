Minister: Power theft due to cryptocurrency activities significant contributor to SEB revenue loss

MIRI (Sept 4): Cryptocurrency has contributed significantly to Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) revenue losses due to power theft in the state in recent years, said Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said that from 2018 until Aug 2021, there had been 125 cases of power theft statewide, out of which 74 were in Miri, Kuching (41), Sibu (8) and Bintulu (2).

This resulted in a loss of revenue of RM21.4 million, said Dr Stephen.

“To date, 13 power theft cases prosecuted in court have plead guilty while another six cases are still ongoing. The total fines paid for those cases amounted to RM348,000,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that since 2010, power theft had resulted in a cumulative revenue loss of about RM1.4 billion to SEB, of which the revenue losses in 2010 was about RM220 million and decreasing to RM73 million in 2020.

“Various measures have been taken by SEB to curb power theft, including active and continuous inspections by working closely with the Utilities Ministry, State Attorney-General’s Chambers, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as well as the police by detecting using digital techhnology, prosecution of cases in court and public awareness and information sharing.

“SEB also has their technical staff members who are adequately trained and equipped to detect power theft,” Dr Stephen said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any power theft, as it is a dangerous act which endangers lives and damages customers’ properties including electrical appliances which may lead to fire.

Power theft is an offence that is punishable under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, which carries a penalty of RM100,000 and/or five years’ imprisonment if found guilty.