More than 20 people allegedly fall victims to land scam

SIBU (Sept 4): More than 20 people in Bintulu are believed to have fallen victims to land scam amounting to RM673,300 involving land in Kemena Land District.

Many of them are believed to have purchased land at Kemena Land District from the suspect since way back in 2014.

Bintulu District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaihi reminded the people to check on the status of the land before putting in their money.

“Always check the status of the land with the Land and Survey Dept before committing yourself to buy the land,” he told a press conference here yesterday, which was also attended by an officer of Commercial Crime Division Inspector Nur Sadrina Abd Rahman.

Zuklipli said one of the victims lodged a police report on Oct 7 last year after he bought a piece of land from the suspect for RM57,000.

The victim discovered that it was a state land when he checked with the Land and Survey Department, which resulted in a dispute, before he lodged a police report.

Following the report made, he said police arrested one suspect.

“He (suspect) was charged yesterday (Thursday) but was released on RM3,500-bail, pending the next hearing,” he added.

On the Jepak land scam, he said police investigation was ongoing.

He said the victim had also lodged a police report.

“The victim believed the piece of land he bought was genuine since the suspect supplied him with all the necessary documents such as the Sales and Purchase agreement and a letter from an appointed lawyer. However, when he checked with the Land and Survey Department, he found that it was a state land.”

Zulkipli said police had received four police reports involving land in Jepak.