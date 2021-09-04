Muhyiddin appointed National Recovery Council chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed chairman of the National Recovery Council (MPN) with minister status, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said.

He said the appointment was made based on the government’s confidence in Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead the nation’s recovery strategies in order to achieve the best impact on the economy and improve the people’s lives badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appointment has been presented to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Mohd Zuki said in a statement.

“The Government congratulates Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the appointment,” he added. – Bernama