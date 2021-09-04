PKR disappointed ex-PM Muhyiddin appointed to lead National Recovery Council

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 4): PKR said today it is disappointed with the appointment of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to chair the government’s National Recovery Council.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said during his term Muhyiddin had failed to guide the country during the pandemic and this appointment will now add another layer of “unreasonable bureaucracy” in already packed government.

“Is Ismail not confident with his ministers?” he asked in a statement.

“To what extent is Mahiaddin willing to recommend to Ismail Sabri to repeal or improve any pandemic management policy enacted during Mahiaddin’s tenure as PM, but not effective in dealing with the pandemic?,” he added, using Muhyiddin’s birth name.

The Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP also questioned Ismail Sabri about the appointment which he said may endanger the latter’s administration.

“Until when do the people and the country need to be victims of political interests?” he asked.

Earlier today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the Cabinet had decided on the appointment which carries a similar status of a minister on September 1, before presenting it to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said the government is confident with Muhyiddin’s ability to spearhead the initiative to bring back the country which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. – MalayMail