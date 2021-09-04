Police arrest trio for allegedly selling illegal online gambling top-ups

KUCHING (Sept 4): Two 51-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly selling illegal online gambling top-ups at three separate locations.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement today said that the woman was arrested in a coffeeshop at Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa at around 5.50pm.

“When questioned, the suspect from Kampung Bobak, Bau admitted that she was involved in illegal online gambling activities,” he said.

He added that the police also seized her handphone, RM643 in cash money and a piece of paper containing login IDs and passwords for websites.

Starting from 6.45pm, the police also raided two coffeeshops at Emart Matang which saw the arrest of the two men.

Both men, from Kampung Buntal, were arrested for the same offence as the woman.

For the second arrest, police seized RM250 in cash money while the third arrest saw police seizing RM200 cash money from the suspect.

Both of their handphones were also seized as evidence.

The two men admitted to the police about teir involvement in selling illegal online gambling top-ups when interrogated.

All three suspects do not have a past criminal record and are currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.