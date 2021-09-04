Police awaiting further instructions from AGC on security guard case

IPOH (Sept 4): Police have handed back the investigating paper on the case of a security guard, who died several months after being bed-ridden following an alleged assault on him by a homestay guest at a condominium here, to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid police were awaiting further instructions from the AGC.

“We have referred the investigating paper back to the AGC and the prosecution has given several instructions to be completed following the death in the case.

“The investigation paper was then sent back to the AGC and awaiting further instructions,” he said in a statement today.

Commenting on statements by certain quarters asking the police to re-arrest the suspect following the case being classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code after the victim died, he said the suspect had undergone the investigation process, including being remanded before being charged in court under Section 335 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public not to speculate on the case as it was in the courts now and to have faith in the judiciary system.

Mior Faridalathrash also stressed that police never used the phrase “double jeopardy” in any of their statements on the case, as reported by several portals and on social media.

“The statement is inaccurate and misleading and seemed as if it was issued by the police,” he said.

On Aug 27, S. Thava Sagayam, 64, died after being bed-ridden following an attack on Dec 29, 2020 by the suspect who was dissatisfied with the security guard stopping his son from using the condominium swimming pool, which was closed to the public at that time.

Earlier, police had opened an investigation paper under Section 326 of the Penal Code and the suspect was charged in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court on Jan 6 for causing serious injuries.

The next mention date for the case has been fixed on Sept 9. – Bernama