Sarawak Energy contributes over RM1 million to Sarawak Disaster Fund

KUCHING (Sept 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has received a total contribution of RM1.1 million from Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) meant towards the Sarawak Disaster Fund.

SEB senior vice president (corporate services) Siti Aisah Adenan handed over the cheque to Abang Johari during a simple ceremony that took place at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

From the total, RM100,000 was contributed by SEB staff, while the RM1 million came from SEB’s ‘Centenary Celebration Budget’, said a statement issued by the CMO.

Among those present at the event were SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili and senior vice-president for health, safety, security and environment Marconi Madai.

A separate statement by SEB said its staff pooled together RM43,238.53 in individual contributions to the Sarawak Disaster Fund.

The company then matched the amount to round up the staff contribution to a total of RM100,000, and also contributed RM1 million from its centenary celebration budget.

Sharbini remarked: “This is a heartfelt gesture from our staff as well as from our company.

“Everyone is going through challenging times and now is not the time to celebrate.

“These funds would be better served by helping to alleviate the distress of those most in need.”

SEB earlier launched a voluntary employee contribution campaign for the fund via Sarawak Pay.

Sharbini said as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to cause hardship, the company decided not to hold centenary celebrations this year out of respect for all those affected.

According to him, the funds had been planned for celebrations across its main centres in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

“To complement ongoing initiatives to help the ‘rakyat’ (people) such as utilities discounts, the state government had launched the Sarawak Disaster Fund, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.”