SDMC: All 2,723 new covid-19 infections in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 4): All of Sarawak’s 2,723 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2, from asymptomatic to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said about 84.32 per cent or 2,296 cases were in Category 1, while the remaining 15. 68 per cent or 427 cases were in Category 2.

The committee said all the new cases were recorded from 33 districts, with Kuching maintaining top spot with 1,231 cases, followed by Sibu (323), Bau (125), Betong (110), Mukah (104) and Bintulu (100),” the committee said.

MORE TO COME