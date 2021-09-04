SEB to commence seasonal controlled release of water from Bakun reservoir from Sept 8

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will be commencing its seasonal controlled release of water from the reservoir upstream of the 2,400MW Bakun Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) starting Sept 8.

According to a statement, SEB said that this would be conducted for five weeks until the water levels in the reservoir normalises.

“Bakun reservoir levels are managed by releasing water at regulated volumes through gated spillways.

“This controlled procedure is conducted on a seasonal basis after permission is secured from the Sarawak Rivers Board and the communities notified at least two days ahead of the scheduled release,” SEB said.

Bakun HEP is owned and operated by SEB and together with the 944MW Murum HEP forms a cascading system ensuring strong operational synergy in terms of operations and maintenance.

“They play a major role in mitigating the severity of flooding downstream of the Rajang River by balancing both upstream reservoir and downstream water levels, especially during periods of heavy rainfall,” it said.

Since the completion of thhe Bakun HEP, downstream flooding has been reduced and the impact mitigated as the dam holds back a large volume of rainwater all year round.

Controlled release from reservoirs is a standard practice for hydropower operators worldwide and has been undertaken by the operator of Bakun since it was commissioned in 2011.