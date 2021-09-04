SESB: Power supply restored in stages after 3,000 complaints

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has restored power supply to the districts in the West Coast affected by the flash flood in stages.

Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Ir Idris Mohd Noor said works to restore supply started immediately on Thursday in areas that could be reached by the SESB technical team.

He said that priority was given to fix the damages which could pose a danger to the public, such as broken poles and broken wires.

“However, there were some areas that were impassable due to floods and flooded power substations,” he said, adding that rehabilitation was carried out when the flood waters receded.

Idris disclosed that SESB had to shut off supply to some flooded areas due to security reasons.

He said more than 3,000 complaints of supply disruption and damage involving broken lines and fallen trees were received by the SESB Careline from Thursday until late Friday night.

The line damage and supply disruption has affected more than 20,000 users in Kota Belud, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Beaufort, Sipitang, Bongawan and Penampang areas.

Idris advised the public not to approach or touch SESB installations such as broken wires.