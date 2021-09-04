Temporary evacuation centre opened in Long Lama due to flood

MIRI (Sept 4): A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened in Baram district on Friday after floods hit the northern region of the state.

According to Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the PPS is located at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama.

“The PPS which opened at 9pm yesterday (Sept 3) is currently housing 24 victims from five households comprising 17 adults and seven children,” he said in a statement today.

Law added that all evacuees are from Long Lama town, which was hit by floods on Friday causing several houses to be inundated by floodwater, and the flood victims had to be evacuated to higher and safer areas.

Meanwhile, Long Bemang in Baram was inundated with up to five feet of flood waters earlier this morning following torrential rain since Monday (Aug 30) evening.

A total of 530 residents from 100 households living in the low-lying areas were affected by the flood, said Law.

“Reports received informed that the flood today (Sept 4) is as high as four to five feet and the water level is increasing with the weather being cloudy,” he said.

However, Law said no evacuation had been made so far due to the floods.

“However, the villagers are ready to face the floods. The electricity in the village has been turned off for the safety of the residents,” he said.

Law added that observations carried out by the firemen during their flood patrol to flood-prone areas found several areas in Marudi including Sungai Dabai surrounding area, Jalan Hii Nguan Sing, Taman Gordon Hill, Kampung Dagang Jalan Nakhoda and Kampung Baru Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman experiencing a rise in the water levels due to movement of strong river currents from Ulu Sungai Baram.

Other areas in the Miri Division still affected by floods as of 10am today are Long Bedian, Long Atip, Long Wat, Long Panai, Long Laput and Long Banyok in Baram district as well as Rh Patrick Libau in Niah and SK Rumah Essau in Subis district.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the current flood situation has been pretty bad.

“Several longhouses in Ulu Sungai Apoh including Long Bedian, Long Atip, Long Wat, Long Bemang and Long Panai were reported to have been badly affected by the floods following heavy rainfall in the upper region of Baram.

“I am worried of the effects brought along by floods in these areas, therefore, I will be going up to visit Long Lama and several other areas there today,” he added.