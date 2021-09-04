Two of three new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today involve workers and tenants of shopping centres

KUCHING (Sept 4): The Sarawak Health Department today has declared three new Covid-19 clusters in the state, including two workplace clusters involving the staff and tenants of shopping centres.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Cluster involved the staff and tenants of a shopping centre located at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Sibu.

Out of the 630 individuals screened , 53 were tested positive for Covid-19, while 542 were still awaiting results.

Another workplace cluster – Pasaraya Batu Kawa Cluster in Kuching – involved the staff and tenants of a shopping centre located at Jalan Batu Kawa, Taman Desa Wira here.

All 18 individuals screened were found positive for Covid-19, SDMC said.

The third new cluster is a community cluster dubbed the Kampong Sikog Cluster, which involved residents of a village at Jalan Mambong-Sikog-Sarig- Padawan here.

All 77 individuals screened were found positive for Covid-19, SDMC added.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of three clusters after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They were Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau, Kampung Jawa Cluster in Kuching, and Crown Mas Cluster, also in Kuching.

SDMC said that the state currently has 138 active clusters, with a total of 11 clusters having reported 157 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases today were the Lubuk Bukut Cluster with 70 new cases, Bungey 2 (52), Long Urun (9), Bandar Baru Mukah (9), Nasang Tugong (7), Belinggai Ulu Niah (3), Maxbi Libai (3), Lorong Cahaya Damai (1), Sungai Menok (1), Teluk Batu (1), and Sawit Gelasah (1).