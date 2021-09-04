UNM programmes help students apply classroom theories to real world

KUALA LUMPUR: The University of Nottingham Malaysia (UNM) is a leading world-class university that offers quality education for Malaysian and international students from more than 85 countries.

UNM offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and post-graduate courses under the faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, and Engineering and Science.

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences dean Dr Jason Pandya-Wood said the faculty comprises eight schools.

“We offer a range of exceptional programmes for study and research. We also offer foundation programmes for students who are interested in doing an undergraduate degree with us, and we work with school-leavers who enrol for our foundation courses by enhancing their academic skills.

“The programmes offered at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences include courses in business, economics, English, education, media, languages, and politics and international relations.

According to Pandya-Wood, Nottingham University Business School is part of an elite group of global business schools accredited by both the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA). Additionally, many of the courses are also accredited by several major professional accountancy bodies.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the teaching and learning strategies practised by the university were also modified because the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences strives to ensure that students get the best possible education in these situations.

Pandya-Wood said lecturers and tutors are also committed to helping students better understand how best to apply the theories learned in the classroom in the real world.

“The teaching staff at UNM is very dedicated and is always innovative in the teaching and learning they do.

“They deliver outstanding and engaging lectures based on their research. Students also get to participate in real-world learning groups.

“We work alongside industry partners and work in seminar groups with our fellow students to look at real-world problems and how tosolve them. We also assess students in a whole range of different ways to support skills development, so it’s not just exams and essays,” he said.

“The education and facilities that we have provided to students are equivalent to what is provided by the other University of Nottingham campuses in the UK and China.

“We have maintained interactive teaching throughout and have always been consistent even during online lessons.”

An alumna of University of Nottingham Malaysia, Josephine Dionisappu, shared that signing up for the master’s degree programme gave her the opportunity to interact and learn together and with experienced lecturers from many different countries.

She pointed out that this further challenged her to stay competitive and diligent in her studies.

“As a part-time student, this was very valuable. I was able to apply what I had learned to my work.

“Most importantly, I would have to testify to the quality of support that I received from the staff of the school who were committed towards supporting me in completing my 15,000-word dissertation despite the other responsibilities I had.

“This paid off in the high merit I received for my dissertation and I will always be grateful for this.”

Dr Pandya-Wood added the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences also collaborates with various government agencies and off-campus professional bodies, especially when students undergo industrial training (internship) so that students can acquire competencies and skills in building communities and networks, professional development and work experience in the field they want to venture into later.

He further explained that a UNM student who is doing an internship in Parliament has the opportunity to study and at the same time learn something new about the world of politics.

“At the same time, we also collaborate with one of the world’s leading global newscasters in an effort to further develop education in this faculty, thus giving our students the best experience.

“The faculty always supports and encourages students when conducting internships because this experience cannot be learned in any lecture hall.”

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences also offers full undergraduate scholarships to outstanding students who need financial assistance to study at the university for studies that begin after the September 2021 intake.

Among the scholarships offered are High Achievers’ Scholarship, Future Leaders Award, Arts and Social Sciences Excellence Award, Dean’s Excellence Scholarship and many more.

According to Dr Pandya-Wood, the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences is also committed to working with organisations to enhance the quality of their workforce by supporting the need for employees to further their studies in a particular field.

Students who face particular financial challenges during their study are also encouraged to make applications to the hardship fund.

Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, Dr Pandya-Wood is optimistic about welcoming students back to campus.

“I hope after we get out of the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement restriction is lifted, parents and students can come to our beautiful campus located in Semenyih,” he said further.

Admission of new students for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences will open in September 2021. For more information, visit the website www.nottingham.edu.my.