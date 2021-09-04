Why no invitation to Sarikei MP to sit in special Covid-19 committee?

SARIKEI (Sept 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP Sarikei branch vice-chairman, Wong Pak Ming, wonders why their (Sarikei) MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu is still not invited to sit in the Sarikei and Meradong District Disaster Committee or special Covid-19 committee.

He said there seemed to be no move being initiated by the authorities concerned to rope him into the committee to fulfill Prime Minister Datuk Seri Saberi Ismail Yaakob’s wish to get all political leaders to work together for the sake of the people and country during this difficult time.

“Although the prime minister has extended an invitation to the opposition leaders to be part of National Recovery Council (NRC) to oversee the country’s plan to handle Covid 19 pandemic over a week ago, no local authority has so far approached the MP,” Pak Ming said.

The prime minister also appealed to all MPs to work together to take the country out of the health and economic predicament.

He also called leaders from both sides of political divide to put aside their differences; minimise politicking and work together for the sake the people and country’s wellbeing, Pak Ming added.

“Sarikei or Meradong Disaster Management Committee should be aware that as an MP, Andrew Wong is duty-bound to look after the welfare of the people in the two districts which are under his constituency,” he said in a statement yesterday.

For instance, since the state recorded high number of positive Covid -19 cases in the past few days, the Sarikei MP’s office has been flooded with Covid-19-related calls from the public, Pak Ming said, adding, when queries were about standard operating procedure (SOP) the MP was able to answer them all.

Pak Ming also wondered why the number of positive cases had increased drastically in the state despite achieving high herd immunity.

“Sarawak has achieved more than 87 per cent of its population fully vaccinated as of Sept 2. Why is the infection rate getting higher and higher instead of decreasing? Many people who called our office demanded an explanation from the committee,” Pak Ming said.