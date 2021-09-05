2,136 cases, two new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 2,136 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Two new clusters, Koyah Cluster in Kinabatangan and Pagar Sebrang Cluster, were reported in Keningau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered the most cases with 357 infections, followed by Sandakan (332), Papar (211), Tawau (157), Lahad Datu (116), Kota Marudu (108) and Tuaran (102).

He said close contact screenings remained the main contributor to the daily cases, comprising 1,280 cases or 60 per cent of the 2,136 new infections, where 569 cases (26.6 per cent) were detected from symptomatic screening and 68 cases from clusters.

He said symptomatic screenings constituted 37 per cent of the cases in Kota Kinabalu, 33.7 per cent in Tawau, 32.6 per cent in Penampang and 27.7 per cent in Sandakan.

Of the 2,136 daily cases, he said 45 per cent (962) were cases registered two to three days after the results were known, 4.8 per cent (102) were cases registered between four and five days and 6.7 per cent (144) were backlogs over five days.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, added the number of patients under Category 3, 4, and five was still considered high.

On Sunday, he said 1,688 patients (32.2 per cent) fell under Category 1, 1261 patients (59 per cent) under Category 2, 15 patients under Category 3, 10 patients under Category 4 and 13 patients under Category 5.

He said 1,847 (86.5) of the new cases were Malaysians and 289 (13.5 per cent) were foreigners. Male and female patients comprised 51.6 and 48.4 per cent respectively.

As of September 4, 43.3 per cent of the adult population in Sabah were fully vaccinated and 61.8 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.