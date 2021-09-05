35 localities in Sarawak, including 22 longhouses, placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 5): A total of 35 localities in Sarawak were placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including 22 longhouses, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said that the longhouses are located in Tatau, Sri Aman, Bintulu, Pakan, Julau, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Selangau, Saratok and Kabong.

“In Tatau, Rh Buda Anak Gayah, Sg Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu and Rh Michael Junus Anak Rekan, Nanga Tekalit are placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to 16. In Sri Aman, Rh Andrew at Kampung Ng San and Rh Along at Kampung Entebar both in Undop are under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17.

“In Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Bintulu, Rh Awal Anak Ngindang, Rh Musa Anak Asit, Rh Garena Anak Pi located at Mile 17 and Rh Robert Anak Seman in Mile 15 as well as Rh Nyaing Anak Unol, Kp Sg Segan, Ulu Sebauh are placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17,” SDMC added.

In Pakan, Rh Sumping, Wong Bebelit, Ulu Entaih is placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 20 while Rh Umar, Sg Temiang; Rh Suntik, Ng Kakup, Entaih; and Rh George, Nanga Nansang are placed under EMCO from Sept 5 to 18.

Rh Biyan, Kerangan Rian; Rh Geraik, Rayah Ili; and Rh Sabang/Rh Kiroh, Rantau Limau, Ulu Kanowit in Julau are placed under EMCO from Sept 5 to 18.

Rh Sujang, Sedarat Salin in Lubok Antu is placed under the order from Sept 5-18; Rh Naning, Sg Baji in Sarikei (Sept 6-19); Rh Minggu, Mile 28, Sim Sekuau in Selangau (Sept 6-19); Rh Ampi, Bajau and Rh Lembang, Engkudu, Sebetan in Saratok (Sept 6-20); and Rh Salaka, Bratong Baroh, Roban in Kabong (Sept 6-20).

The workers’ quarters at Quality Concrete Sdn Bhd in Bintulu; Estate 3, ladang Jendela Padu and WTK Tubau Logging Camp in Sebauh are placed under EMCO from Sept 3-16 while Ska Logistic Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters in Bintulu will be under EMCO from Sept 4-17.

Also in Bintulu, rental rooms on top of Laundry 101 at Tg Batu Commercial Centre; Kiong Huat Shop at Tg Batu; and Turbowolf Resources at Jalan Tg Batu are placed under EMCO from Sept 4 to 17.

Lorong 3, Jalan Alamanda 6, Jade Garden in Bintulu is placed under the order from Sept 4 to 17.

Three villages in Serian (Kampung Mentu Mawang, Kampung Mentu Pondok and Kampung Mentu Tapu), Kampung Tanjung Bako in Kuching, and Kampung Selampit in Lundu are placed under EMCO from Sept 6-19.

No EMCO extensions are done at other localities.

Meanwhile, SDMC have declared the end of EMCO at nine localities located in Bintulu, Sri Aman, Belaga and Kapit.

The localities are Rental Room (on top of Jireh Corner Shop, Bintulu Sentral), Bumirim Sdn Bhd Workers Quarters, Rh Roselind Anak Suang, Batu 7 Jalan Bintulu-Miri and Rh Jarawak Anak Sumok, Sg Plan in Bintulu; Rh Julai in Kampung Entawa Wong Padong, Undop, Rh Majeng in Kampung Po Ai and Rh Able in Kampung Gran Stumbin in Sri Aman; Rh Umping Baleh in Kapit; and Uma Lesong, Sungai Asap in Belaga.