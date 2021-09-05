67.4 pct of adult population fully vaccinated – JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): A total of 67.4 per cent of the population in the country, or 15,772,760 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed that a total of 36,141,604 doses of the vaccine had been dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), including for the single dose and second dose recipients.

According to JKJAV, 20,401,824 individuals in the country had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, including recipients of the single dose CanSino vaccine.

On the daily vaccination, the number of doses dispensed yesterday was 300,501 doses, with 134,559 doses as first of two doses, and 165,942 doses as second dose to the two-dose recipients to complete their vaccination.

PICK was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. – Bernama