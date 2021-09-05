Anyi appeals to Putrajaya to consider extra allocations for Baram residents affected by floods

MIRI (Sept 5): Baram MP Anyi Ngau is appealing to the federal government to consider additional allocations for residents in Baram areas who are affected by floods.

He said the assistance is necessary to ease the burden of the rural population who had also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Anyi, during the previous federal government administration, the government at that time had provided assistance of RM500 for each family of the flood victims.

“In this regard, I hope the new federal government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob can provide additional assistance to the flood victims,” ​​he said after handing over food baskets organised by the Doh Kayan (Kayan Women’s Association) Telang Usan (DKTU) at a hotel here yesterday.

Also present were a political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balan Seling, DKTU vice chairman Nellie Unyang and several other community leaders from Baram.

Among the areas in Baram which are badly affected by the floods are Long Lama, Long Laput, Long Bemang, Long Atip, Long Panai, Long Wat, Long Ikang and Long Banyok.

Earlier, Anyi in his speech said the government has certain channels to channel aid to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, he suggested that DKTU work with government agencies such as the Welfare Department (JKM) to ensure that the target groups receive assistance.

“The government cannot help everyone, but DKTU and other non-governmental organisations can help the government in providing some assistance.

“Even if we cannot solve the problem, at least our generosity can ease their burden,” said Anyi.

Anyi also commended the commitment of DKTU and the people who are generous to help each other in such difficult time.

At the ceremony, he presented a contribution of RM10,000 and announced an additional allocation of RM20,000 to DKTU.

Meanwhile, DKTU chairwoman Temenggong Elizabeth Deng said the food basket was an initiative of the DKTU Corporate Social Responsibility Committee through a fundraising campaign.

“I thank DKTU members, community leaders, friends and acquaintances including those from Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Labuan and Australia who had generously donated,” he said.

He also thanked Anyi for always supporting DKTU’s activities.

Elizabeth added that a total of 100 food baskets containing dry foods such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, biscuits and drinks have been distributed to the recipients in addition to disposable diapers and milk powder to recipients with special needs.

She said the assistance was given to families who had no income, ill and suffering from low income since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into force to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.