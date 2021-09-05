Call CAC if not contacted by health officers in next 24 hours, State Health Dept urges Covid-19 positive cases

KUCHING (Sept 5): Covid-19 positive cases living in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions are urged to contact their respective Covid Assessment Centres (CAC) if they have yet to be contacted by health officers in the next 24 hours, said the State Health Department.

In an infographic issued today, the department said that there are ten CACs available under the three divisions.

Residents in Kuching can contact the CAC at Stadium Perpaduan at 082-449356 or 082-449362. The centre operates from 8am to 5pm daily including public holidays.

Under Samarahan division, there are seven CACs available namely the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre (012-8450661), Asajaya Health Clinic (082-827191), Sadong Jaya Health Clinic (082-821004), Simunjan Bandar Maternal and Child Health Clinic (082-803709), Sebuyau Health Clinic (083-467009), Gedong Health Clinic (082-781203), and Munggu Lallang Health Clinic (013-6269200).

In Serian division, residents can contact the CAC either at the Serian Division Health Office Operation Room at 082-872697 or 019-6029829; or the Tasik Danu Sports Complex at 011-1589 5076, 019-3933032, or 019-3933403).

The CACs under Samarahan and Serian divisions both operate from 8am to 5pm (Monday to Friday) and from 8am to 1pm (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays).

Meanwhile, in the event of emergency or for those who are suffering from serious symptoms such as shortness of breath, they are to call Sarawak General Hospital (999), Simunjan Hospital (082-803923), Serian Hospital (082-874311) or to head to their nearest hospital immediately.