Covid-19: Malaysia’s new fatalities remain above 300 mark, total death toll now at 18,219

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): Malaysia continues to record deaths attributed to Covid-19 past the 300 mark, with 336 new fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data released by Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

This latest figure brings the national Covid-19 death tally to 18,219 since the pandemic began.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham also stated that out of the 336 fatalities, 107 were Brought-in-Dead (BID) cases, comprising 62 foreign nationals, and the rest Malaysians.

In the same 24-hour period, the country recorded 20,396 new infections. This means the total cumulative cases so far stand at 1,844,835.

Currently, there are also 959 individuals being treated in intensive care units (ICU) across Malaysia, of which 436 are on ventilators.

However, the country also recorded 20,573 recoveries yesterday, for a cumulative total of 1,570,827.

Thirty-seven new clusters were also identified in the last 24 hours, where 21 were clusters related to the workplace.

Currently, there are 1,457 active clusters out of the 4,891 total clusters recorded since the pandemic began.

As of yesterday, Malaysia has managed to maintain an infectivity rate of below 1.0, or at 0.95 overall.

Among all states and federal territories, Perlis recorded the highest infectivity rate of 1.17, followed by Sarawak (1.13) and Johor (1.10).

Only Labuan recorded an infectivity rate of 0. — Malay Mail