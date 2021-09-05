Covid-19: Sarawak breaches 3,000-mark today with record high 3,747 out of 20,396 cases nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak today breached the 3,000-mark after logging a record high of 3,747 new Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In an infographic on his Facebook page, Dr Noor Hisham said that this was the second highest number of cases nationwide.

Selangor continued to top the list with 3,886 cases out of the total 20,396 cases nationwide, with Johor coming in third with 2,165 cases and Sabah with 2,136 cases.

Other states recording four-digit cases are Kedah with 1,587, Pulau Pinang (1,961), Kelantan (1,078) and Perak (1,057).

For other states, Kuala Lumpur recorded 597 cases, Negeri Sembilan (269), Melaka (459), Pahang (486), Terengganu (861), Labuan (4), Putrajaya (25) and Perlis (78).

To date, Malaysia has recorded a total of 1,844,835 cases.