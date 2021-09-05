Covid-19: Sarawak records all-time high of 3,747 new cases with 99 pct in Category 1, Category 2

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak recorded an all-time high of 3,747 new Covid-19 cases today with 99.73 per cent of the cases in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (minor symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This is the first time that the state has breached the 3,000-mark, with the number of cases in recent weeks hovering above 2,000 cases.

In its daily update, SDMC said that 2,965 or 79.13 per cent of the total cases were Category 1 cases; 772 cases or 20.6 per cent under Category 2; one under Category 3 (lung infection); three under Category 4 (lung infection and in need of oxygen); and six under Category 5 (lung infection and in need of ventilator support).

A total of 35 districts logged new cases with Kuching topping the list with 1,311 cases.

“Eight other districts recorded triple-digit cases with Serian recording 397 cases, Sibu (254), Betong (214), Samarahan (191), Mukah (151), Pusa (142), Bintulu (129) and Bau (123),” said the committee.

Another 20 districts recorded double-digit cases with Sri Aman recording 82 cases, Song (81), Asajaya and Tatau (75); Pakan (72), Miri (66), Saratok (50), Simunjan (49), Tebedu (40), Lundu (33), Lubok Antu (27), Kanowit (26), Dalat (25), Limbang (22), Sarikei and Subis (20); Selangau (17), Matu (14), Beluru (12) and Kapit (11).

The remaining six districts only recorded single-digit cases, with Belaga logging seven cases, Kabong and Julau (3), Lawas and Sebauh (2) and Meradong (1).

“Of the total number of positive cases, 2,354 involve individuals who were in contact with positive cases (364 having symptoms), 417 were individuals within the existing clusters, 408 were individuals with symptoms screened at health facilities, 564 were individuals at other screenings at health facilities (10 showing symptoms), three involving individuals who returned from Taiwan, Singapore and Solomon Islands respectively; and one returned from Selangor,” SDMC said.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 1,769 cases that have recovered and discharged from the hospital today, bringing the total number of recovery and discharged cases to 100,126 (76.49 per cent).

From the total recovery and discharged cases today, 791 were from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its PKRC, Kapit Hospital and its PKRC (114), Unimas PKRC (187), Serian PKRC (157), Sibu Hospital and its PKRC (153), Sri Aman Hospital and its PKRC (45), Bintulu Hospital and its PKRC (65), Mukah PKRC (52), Betong PKRC (106), Miri Hospital and its PKRC (42), Sarikei Hospital and its PKRC (54), and Lawas PKRC (3).

Currently, there are 29,993 active cases in the state.