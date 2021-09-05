Covid-19: Sarawak records highest ever fatalities with 15 deaths

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak today recorded 15 Covid-19 deaths, the highest recorded by the state within 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said that nine deaths were recorded in Kuching, two in Serian and one each in Samarahan, Betong, Saratok and Sibu.

The nine deaths from Kuching involved individuals aged between 60 to 97 and all of them passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The 550th death in Kuching involved a woman aged 69 who was found positive on Aug 23. She had comorbidities of kidney disease. The 554th death involved a 77-year-old male who was found positive on Aug 26 and had high blood and stroke.

“The 555th death involved a 79-year-old woman who was found positive on Aug 29 and had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes, dyslipidemia, and kidney disease. The 558th death involved a woman aged 60 who was found positive on Aug 31. The 559th death involve a woman aged 76 who was found positive on Sept 1.

“The 561st death in Kuching is a 61-year-old woman who was found positive on Aug 16 and had high blood and gout. The 562nd death involves an 81-year-old man who was found positive on Sept 3; 563rd death involves a 70-year-old man found positive on Sept 3 and had high blood, dyslipidemia and gout; and 564th death is a 97-year-old man who was found positive on Sept 3 and had high blood, and heart disease,” SDMC said.

The 551st and 552nd deaths, both in Serian, are categorised as Brought-in-Dead (BID) and involved men aged 68 and 79. Their bodies were brought in to Serian Hospital.

The 68-year-old was found positive on Aug 30 and had high blood, while the 79-year-old was found positive on Aug 15 and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The 553rd death involves a 90-year-old man from Samarahan who was found positive on Aug 26 and died at SGH. He had comorbidities of high blood and stroke.

The 556th death in Betong involves a 24-year-old man who was found positive on Sept 3 and died at Sarikei Hospital. He had comorbidities of obesity.

The 557th death in Saratok involves a woman aged 65 who died at Sarikei Hospital. She was found positive on Aug 27 and had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and kidney disease.

The 560th death in Sibu involves a woman aged 66 who was found positive on Aug 18 and died at Sibu Hospital. She had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Currently, the Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak stands at 564.