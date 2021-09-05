DAP Sarawak hails court’s ruling of expediting Undi18 implementation as ‘victory for youths’

MIRI (Sept 5): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak welcomes the Kuching High Court’s decision of compelling the federal government, through the Election Commission (EC), to expedite the implementation of lowering the voting age from age 21 to 18, the latest by this Dec 31.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who is also DAP Sarawak assistant secretary, congratulated the Sarawakian students and all the young people nationwide who stood up and made their voice be heard.

“They (youths) have worked hard in filing for the judicial review against the federal government.

“Their commitment, courage and diligence have set an example for us all that our youths can take a forefront role in fighting for what is right for our country.

“Their act has catalysed a monumental decision, which is significant for all Malaysian youths and a recognition for their important role in our country’s democratic system,” said the parliamentarian in a statement.

The legal action was brought by five youths, representing a Sarawak non-governmental organisation (NGO) Undi Sarawak, in May this year, against then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the EC and the government.

Dr Yii said the High Court’s ruling also showed that the initial decision by the Perikatan Nasional (PN)-led administration to delay the implementation of the Undi18 Bill was ‘illegitimate, without basis and a form of voter’s suppression, denying the nation’s youths of their voice and their right to vote’.

“That is why I urge the federal government to not delay the implementation, not just in respect of the High Court’s decision, but also just in respect of the spirit of Parliament, where such constitutional amendments had been passed in the House unanimously.

“We need to push for a more progressive, more constructive, and more participatory politics as we welcome our youths into the arena,” said Dr Yii, adding that Undi18 under the PH-led government was ‘a historic moment and a game-changer – one that would enable the youths to think and act independently on issues about their lives, their surroundings, and their future’.”

The MP also urged the new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Attorney-General (AG) to not appeal against the High Court’s decision ‘in respecting the wishes of the youths’, instead, they should ‘focus all energy and resources to implementing Undi18 as soon as possible’.

Dr Yii stressed that youth empowerment must be central to the government’s agenda, signifying that the youths ‘are not just the leaders of the future, but are also the leaders of today’.