Dr Sim: Some 240,000 teenagers from ages 12 to 17 will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination starting next week

KUCHING (Sept 5): Some 240,000 teenagers from ages 12 to 17 in Sarawak will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) beginning next week, said Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee advisor said Sarawak thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for the federal government’s support towards Sarawak’s vaccination drive.

“Thank you very much, KJ for supporting Sarawak (in) vaccinating 12-17 years olds starting next week.

“Once again, you can (be) assured the people of Sarawak and all the federal and state agencies (will) come together to vaccinate 240,000 fellow Sarawakians,” said Dr Sim in a Facebook post last night.

Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this vaccination drive is expected to start on Wednesday (Sept 8)

According to Dr Sim, those aged between 12 and 17 comprise 10 percent of Sarawak’s total population.

“In Sarawak, we should vaccinate as many of the state’s population (as possible),” said Sim, adding this was in line with evolving studies on the herd immunity threshold that takes into account evolving Covid-19 variants.

Khairy yesterday (Sept 4) unveiled Malaysia’s plan to vaccinate teenagers in a recent media interview on his ministry’s plans for the next 100 days.

He said Sarawak was chosen as the first state as it has reached its benchmark of 80 per cent of vaccinated adults.

The government has also set a goal for all teenagers to complete their vaccination at the start of the school term next year, the minister added.