EMCO at four areas in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Sabah will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 7-20, the National Security Council announced on Sunday.

They are Kampung Tetabuan in Beluran, Kampung Matagang in Keningau, Kampung Kilanas in Ranau and Taman Pantai Lok Kawi in Papar.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Kampung Buanog Matunggong in Kudat will be extended from Sept 7 to Sept 20.

In Tawau, the lockdowns at Kampung Pukat and Kampung Balung Cocos will end on September 6 as scheduled.