Four new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Sarawak Health Department today declared four new Covid-19 clusters in the state, with three of them categorised as community clusters.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said that the first community cluster is dubbed the Simpang Bakun Cluster in Bintulu which involves residents of a longhouse at the Bakun road junction currently undergoing Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“Out of the 133 individuals screened, 42 including the index case tested positive while 91 others are still pending lab test results,” it said.

The second community cluster is the Pangkalan Cluster in Bau which saw 53 individuals screened with 22 testing positive.

The third community cluster is the Annah Rais Cluster in Kuching which saw 28 out of the 30 individuals screened testing positive.

The fourth new cluster is a workplace cluster dubbed the Pesiaran Silicon Cluster in Kuching. A total of 10 individuals were screened and all tested positive.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of five clusters after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They were Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster in Serian, Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Dua Cluster in Sibu, Jalan Stutong Baru Cluster in Kuching, Taman Yen-Yen Cluster in Kuching and Kampung Jaya Bakti Cluster also in Kuching.

SDMC said that the state currently has 137 active clusters, with 21 clusters reporting a total of 417 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded more than 10 new cases today are the Bungey 2 Cluster (189), KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster (108), Ensebang Plaie Cluster (20), Sebayang-Stalun Cluster (13), Kampung Simpok Cluster (13), Duras Cluster (12) and Simpang Bakun Cluster (11).

Clusters recording less than 10 new cases today are the Nanga Tapih Cluster Cluster (8) Long Urun Cluster (7) Semada Cluster (6), Mundai Cluster (5), Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster (4), Menuang Baru Cluster (4), Nanga Bengap Cluster (4), Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman Cluster (3), Tanjong Kibong Cluster (3), Kampung Sikog Cluster (2) and Nanga Pelugau Cluster (2).

The Lubuk Bukut Cluster, Mapu Cluster and Telok Batu Cluster each recorded one new case today as well.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that Matu district has changed to a Covid-19 orange zone after reporting 31 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

Sarawak currently has 32 red zones, three orange zones, four yellow zones and one green zone.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.