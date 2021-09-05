Four premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Sept 5): Four premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The premises are the Sibu Central Market, Sibu Central Market Night Market, Vista Tunku Mydin in Petra Jaya and Medan Mall in Sibu.

This brings the total number of premises in the state listed in HIDE to 309, said SDMC in its daily update.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 30 compounds in Sarawak, with 14 for premises having their customers gathering without social distancing.

SDMC said that nine other compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering their particulars before entering a premises; not wearing face masks (6); and premises operating beyond stipulated time (2).

“12 of the compounds were issued in Kuching, 10 in Bintulu and eight in Sibu. To date, the cumulative number of compounds that the police have issued is 10,542,” said the committee.

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing also issued four compounds in the past 24 hours with two of them issued by the Serian District Council, one each by the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council and Bintulu Development Authority.

The compounds were issued for offences such as not wearing face masks (2), having an incomplete log book and premise operating beyond stipulated time.