Idris to discuss with MOE, MOH on Kafa teachers refusing Covid-19 vaccination

BUKIT GANTANG (Sept 5): Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said the ministry will discuss with the Ministry of Education (MOE) on whether to allow Quran and Fardu Ain class (Kafa) teachers who declined to be vaccinated to teach face-to-face or otherwise.

He said the ministry would also refer the matter to the Ministry of Health (MOH) before a decision is made.

“I have advised Kafa teachers to go for vaccination as they are the people closest to the students.

“What are we so afraid about the vaccine? To date, many people have died because of Covid-19 and none yet due to vaccination,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after handing over Flood Support (Musa’adah Banjir) aid at the Matang Gelugor Hall here, today.

Yesterday, Senior Education Minister, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin was reported to have said that 2,500 teachers who refused to accept Covid-19 vaccination would be given other duties when school sessions reopened on October 3 as they would not be allowed to teach face-to-face in class.

Earlier, Idris said 280 families from three villages, namely, Kampung Matang Gelugor, Matang and Jebong received RM100 each after they were given food baskets earlier.

“The contributions are to ease the burden of the flood victims and I hope they will be patient,” he added. – Bernama