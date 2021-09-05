Individuals with Covid-19 vaccination from abroad need to get digital cert

JOHOR BAHRU (Sept 5): Individuals who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine abroad need to go to the nearest district health office (PKD) for verification and validation to obtain a digital vaccination certificate on MySejahtera application.

Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, said the individual needed to bring documents or certificates as proof that he or she had obtained the vaccine abroad to assess the authenticity of the type of vaccine received.

“After getting confirmation from PKD, the State Health Department will send (information and data) to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya. The centre will then inform MySejahtera to update and issue a digital certificate in the application.

“Regardless of the nationality or foreigner, most importantly, we want to confirm whether the vaccination certificate issued abroad was genuine or not and to find out the type of vaccine received,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Austin International Convention Centre here today.

He added for the individuals who have been vaccinated and were required to enter Malaysia to revitalise the country’s economy, would have their vaccination certificate checked and validated by health officials at the country’s entry points. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —