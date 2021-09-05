MBKS Covid-19 One Stop Centre to have 24-hour hotline soon

KUCHING (Sept 5): The Covid-19 One Stop Centre at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) community hall will have a 24-hour hotline in about a week’s time, says its commander-in-chief Dr Cheong Yaw Liang.

“Due to the worsening Covid situation here, we have decided to set up a 24-hour hotline to be manned by qualified medical personnel to address the public’s concerns. We will assemble a team to be placed on night shift for the service,” he said during a Facebook live session hosted by MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng yesterday.

He stated the centre will also have three additional contact numbers operating during office hours to have five numbers for the public to contact, including the 24-hour hotline.

As Covid self-test kits are now available, Dr Cheong advised those who have tested positive with a self-test kit to self-isolate immediately and go for rt-PCR test.

“There are many brands of self-test kits in the market and not all are recognised by Ministry of Health. Thus, it is highly advisable that a person should undergo a rt-PCR test to confirm the positive result obtain via the self-test kit.”

“Once the result is confirmed, our centre will contact you within 24 hours on the next course of action to be taken.”

Dr Cheong explained that the centre currently has about 30 telephonists to follow-up with positive patients on actions to adhere with.

In Kuching area, there are currently seven Covid-19 testing centres, namely at MBKS community hall; Sarawak Stadium; SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu Kawa; Braang Bayur health clinic, Jalan Masjid health clinic, Tanah Puteh health clinic, and Kota Sentosa basketball court.

The centres are operating 8am to 5pm daily, including public holidays. The centres can be contacted at 082-597539 or 082-597790.