MOSTI to improve digital infrastructure, tech

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will focus on improving digital infrastructure and disruptive technologies, which are the mainstay of the sustainability of the country’s start-up economy, the financial sector as well as talent development.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said in a statement, the effort would also drive the country’s sustainability agenda in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said MOSTI is working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines related to tropical diseases, adding that this effort will produce more experts in vaccine development and scientists in research.

“Besides that, emphasis will also be given to the development of innopreneurs, innovation-based entrepreneurs, among the B40 and M40 groups involved in making innovative products for the digital economy,” he said.

This would help them to generate income to improve their quality of life in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Dr Adham said the emphasis is on Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) technologies and digital transformation based on high-tech local development and low-touch economy, especially in the face of the current challenging pandemic situation.

He said apart from that, MOSTI would continue to lead the field of emerging technologies such as drones, electrical and electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cloud storage, robotics as well as innovations with human-centric approaches.

He said the ministry will ensure all its employees and those working with the agencies under MOSTI are always proactive and fast in producing high-performance impacts as well as in mainstreaming science, technology and innovation.

Dr Adham said this excellent work culture would intensify the quality of delivery of services to the community and further increase productivity in driving IR 4.0 towards Society 5.0. — Bernama