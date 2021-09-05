Number of flood victims housed at evacuation centre in Long Lama increases to 66 people

MIRI (Sept 5): The number of flood victims housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) located at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama has increased to 66 people from 12 households as of 9am today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said the PPS in Baram district started operating at around 9pm on Friday after floods hit the northern region of the state.

“A total of 24 victims from five households comprising 17 adults and seven children were initially housed at the PPS at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama.

“The number of flood victims has increased to 66 people from 12 households comprising 33 adults, including five elderly, 30 children and three baby boys,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Law added that all evacuees are from Long Lama town, which was hit by flood since Friday causing several houses to be inundated by floodwater, and the flood victims had to be evacuated to higher and safer areas.

According to Law, several agencies have rendered assistance to the flood victims housed at the PPS including Telang Usan District Office, Miri Division Welfare Department, Civil Defence Force (APM) and the mosque committee members.

Meanwhile, Baram District Education Office reported that several schools were affected by the floods, including SK Pengarah Enteri, SK Long Loyang, SK Long Jegan, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Sobeng, SK Long Teru, SK Long Lenei, SK Morek, SK Long Panai, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, SK Long Wat, SK Long Ikang and SK Long Laput.

Several other areas and settlements in Baram and Subis districts have also been reported to have been hit by floods as at Sunday morning.

These included Rh Janggu Sungai Seputi Bok, Long Loyang Tinjar, Rh Duri Endu Nanga Lait Tinjar, Rh William Saba Sg Beluru Bakong, Rh Magdaline Lubok Mulong Tinjar, Long Jegan Atas B, Rh Joseph Long Ajoi, Long Sepiling, Rh Jarau Ponyang, Long Batang Tinjar, Rh Aji Tuyut A Tinjar, Uma Akeh, Long Atip and Marudi town in Baram.

In the meantime, Law said for Subis district, Rh Lingu Pakut Sibuti,Rh Edward Ekau Sg Serungut, Rh Tr Bulin Nyalu Sg Saeh and Rh Nelson Ningkan Saeh have been reported to have flooded.

The flood situation around the affected schools is currently under control as the schools are closed during the home-based teaching and learning period.

“As of this morning, the water trend is still rising around several areas and settlements but some have begun to recede and the flood situation were reported to be under control,” he added.