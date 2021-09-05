Online gambling: Kuching police conduct 18 successful raids, arrest 33 suspects in August

KUCHING (Sept 5): The district police here have conducted a total of 18 successfully raids against illegal online gambling activities between Aug 1 and 31.

The biggest seizure recorded for the month of August was the raid at two bungalow houses at Jalan Lapangan Terbang which were turned into an illegal online call centre.

“Police investigations showed that the call centre has been operating for about six months and is estimated to make about RM105,000 a month,” said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today.

During the 18 raids, police have also arrested a total of 20 local suspects (19 males and one female) and 13 foreign suspects (11 males and two females).

Among the items seized were six units of computers, ten handphones and other electronic devices.

These devices were used by the suspects to run the illegal gambling online call centre and from those who sell the illegal online gambling top-ups at various premises.

Investigations are conducted under Section 4(1)(g), Section 7(2) and Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Police will continue this operation to tackle illegal online gambling activities which are causing losses to our economy in terms of tax and license,” said Ahsmon.