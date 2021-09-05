PBDS Baru lauds Kuching High Court’s decision on Undi 18

MIRI (Sept 5): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) has lauded the Kuching High Court’s decision for the government through Election Commission (EC) to implement lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 years old before Dec 31 this year, saying that it is high time for a change in the country’s political landscape.

Its president Bobby William said in fact, Undi 18 should have been implemented long time ago.

“It is about time for the country’s political landscape to change. The court had made the best decision by ordering the Election Commission (EC) to implement this by end of this year,” he said in a statement today.

He also called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri not to appeal the decision, saying that there was no reason for it to do so.

“It was proposed and passed in the parliament when the PM was in the opposition government, so logically there was no reason as to why he does not support this decision,” he said.

On Friday, Kuching High Court ordered the federal government through the Election Commission (EC) has been ordered to expedite the implementation of the lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 latest by Dec 31 this year.

The court order of mandamus was passed when Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew today allowed the judicial review application filed by five Sarawakian students aged between 19 and 20 against the federal government decision to delay the implementation of the lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.