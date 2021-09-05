PH S’wak ask PM not to appeal High Court decision on Undi18

MIRI (Sept 5): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak hope the Federal Government will not appeal against the decision by Kuching High Court for the government through Election Commission (EC) to implement lowering of the voting age from 21 to 18 years old before Dec 31 this year.

PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong told The Borneo Post yesterday that the decision by the Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew is subject to further appeal to the Court of Appeal and the Federal Court. But he feels that it is best for the Federal Government to listen to the court’s decision and the voices of the youths.

“The new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had promised an institutional reform when he signed the Confidence and Supply Agreements (CSA) with the opposition.

“Hence, this Undi18, in my view, shall be his first test as Prime Minister and his pledge in making the institutional reform happen,” said Ling.

He expressed that hope that the PM will not give instruction to Attorney-General to appeal and thus allow the EC to be more independent, effective and efficient in executing its duty.

“In fact, EC have no reason to further delay as the passing of Undi18 under PH government was one of the historical, constitutional changes. It is definitely a new turning point and game changer for youths in our democratic system,” said Ling.

He believes that the youths in the country have crucial role to play.

“I also believe that EC could efficiently implement this amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the data are all computerized. Even if the EC officers are working from home, they would be able to get all the data and to execute it well,” he said adding that if EC not able to make it happen in time for Sarawak’s upcoming election, it could happen by the next general election.

“After all, the High Court judgement has ordered it to be implemented before year end,” said Ling.

Ling also commended the five courageous Sarawakian students who filed the application against the Federal government and EC as they have made history and showed their concern for the nation and its future.