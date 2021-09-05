PM hopes BKC payments beginning tomorrow will help ease people’s burden

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes that the Phase 1 payments for Bantuan Khas Covid-19 (BKC), to be disbursed from tomorrow, will help alleviate the burden of those impacted by Covid-19.

In a Facebook post today, Ismail Sabri said a total allocation of RM3.1 billion has been channelled to banking institutes for BKC payments.

“BKC will benefit some 10 million recipients, with a focus on targeted groups comprising the hardcore poor, B40, M40 and eligible bachelor groups,” he said.

Last Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that he had taken note of the delay in the BKC payments, which should have been implemented last month, and had instructed the Finance Ministry to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the government was also currently implementing economic stimulus initiatives for the people and the country through the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

“I have high hopes and will ensure these efforts are succesful for the well-being of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

Details on the BKC, including payment status, can be accessed via https://bkc.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama