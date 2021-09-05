Police in Kuching issued 454 compounds totalling RM820,500 for SOP violations from Aug 1-30

KUCHING (Sept 5): The district police here has issued a total of 454 compounds totalling to RM820,500 to individuals who violated the National Recovery Plan’s standard operating procedures between Aug 1 and 30.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the compounds were issued under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Among the main offences are failing to observe safe physical distancing, failing to check-in via MySejahtera, failing to wear a face mask and operating beyond the permitted hours.

He also highlighted that three business premises were issued with a total of RM30,000 in compounds and 15 individuals were compounded for a total of of RM36,500.

However, Ahsmon did not elaborate on the offences they committed.

The district police within the same period also received a total of 13,043 applications for the inter-district travel permit.

“We have approved a total 10,790 permits while 488 applications were rejected,” he said.

Also during the same period, the district police also conducted checks on a total of 273,025 vehicles and 335,353 individuals.

A total of 265 vehicles were ordered to turn back after the drivers failed to show any travel permits or relevant documents.