Rep: Long Lama needs multipurpose hall for victims of natural disasters

MIRI (Sept 5): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has urged the state government to consider building a multipurpose hall in Long Lama to provide a more comfortable shelter for victims of natural disasters.

He said the present community hall, which is being used as a temporary clinic after Long Lama Health Clinic was closed down following a landslip last year, was not suitable to house the victims as it is located on low-lying and flood-prone area.

“I am asking the state government to consider building one (multipurpose hall), maybe at a cost of RM500,000 to RM600,000, to provide a more comfortable place for flood or fire victims,” he said after visiting Long Lama to look at the flood situation there yesterday.

“I have been informed the water level was still rising and the level in many places one to five feet high.

“This is the third time that Long Lama is being hit by flood this year, after heavy rainfall in upper Baram, Tinjar, Apoh, Tutoh and Akah,” said Dennis.

He also went to the temporary evacuation centre located at Masjid Darussalam in Long Lama which is operational since 9pm Friday.

The flood victims are mostly from Kampung Kayan, where the water level is very high. The mosque houses people from eight households comprising 22 adults, five elderly, 21 children, and three babies.

“The place is small but it is enough for the moment. My bigger worry is if the flood water keeps on rising, there will be more people coming to take shelter at the mosque,” he said.

Dennis said the Welfare Department had taken immediate action by providing food and basic necessities including mattresses for the flood victims at the centre.

On a related matter, Dennis thanked the local people for providing assistance to those in need, especially during difficult times like floods.

Joining Dennis during the visit were Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto and Telang Usan District Officer Baru Tai.