Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Earbuds with premium sound and comfortable fit

KUCHING: Joining the Samsung Galaxy Z Series are the latest Galaxy Buds2 which are designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality for its users.

As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs.

Whether you use your Galaxy Buds2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse in yourself in your own world.

The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise.

If you need to hear your surroundings, simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels. Now, voices can be clearer on calls, thanks to a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises.

Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape. For a more perfect fit, Samsung has developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in Galaxy Wearable app.

Galaxy Buds2 are also the lightest and smallest earbuds in the entire Galaxy Buds series and boast an iconic curved shape design that comes in four contemporary colours; Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender.

Made to fit seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem and equipped with a long-lasting battery, Galaxy Buds2 deliver immersive sound experiences with an expressive, stylish case.

The Galaxy Buds2 are now available for pre-orders.