SDMC: 87.5 pct of adult population in Sarawak fully vaccinated

KUCHING (Sept 5): Over 1.78 million or 87.5 per cent of the adult population in Sarawak have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In an infographic posted on the Sarawak Disaster Information’s Facebook page, SDMC said over 1.85 million other individuals had been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“This brought the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across Sarawak thus far to over 3.64 million,” said the infographic, quoting sources from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak.

Yesterday alone, SDMC said a total of 3,419 vaccine doses were dispensed statewide.

Of the total, 2,981 were the second dose of vaccine and the remaining 438 were the first dose.

The same Facebook post also shared another infographic by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Special Committee (JKJAV), which pointed out that the 87.5 per cent fully vaccinated adults in Sarawak represented 63.4 per cent of the state’s total population.