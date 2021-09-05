Search for missing car driver continues today

KOTA KINABALU: The search and rescue operation for the 68-year-old driver of the Myvi car that was swept away by strong water current when it was crossing a concrete bridge at Kionsom River in Inanam on Friday, ended on Sunday evening.

Fire and rescue, police, general operation force and drone unit personnel will continue the search today for Simon Sanga Tupe.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah yesterday said the operation focused along the river bank where there were piles of wood debris and rubbish.

“The victim is believed to have been trapped at the bottom of the river or by wood debris,” he said at the operation site yesterday.

Rescuers found the first victim, Juning Maturun, 37, on Saturday morning after the car was located about 200 meters from Kampung Dambai by villagers.