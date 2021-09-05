SESB continues to restore power supply

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd’s (SESB) technical team is working continuously to restore electricity supply to areas that were affected by the flood and rain since Thursday.

The work is carried out as soon as the conditions and areas are safe to pass through, SESB Senior General Manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said in a press statement on Sunday.

Among the focus of the repairs were electric poles that collapsed as a result of landslides, broken lines and ensuring that the substations operate like normal.

“SESB’s technical team is working 24 hours on rotation with the help of contractors who were appointed last Thursday to ensure the repair work is carried out in order to restore supply to consumers,” he added.

Idris asked consumers to contact SESB Careline 15454, 088-515000 or WhatsApp 019- 852 5427 for complaints about electricity supply.

He also advised the public not to approach SESB installation to prevent any untoward incidents.