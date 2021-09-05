Stay vigilant despite fully vaccinated, says PSB man

SIBU (Sept 5): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Sibu Development Bureau chief Dr David Ling Sien Ngan continue to urge the people here to continue to be vigilant despite having been immunised against Covid-19.

In a press statement yesterday, he said most people had false sense of security of protection from Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated.

As such, they dared to go out to meet friends, relatives and business associates.

“There has been a recent surge in Covid-19 infection nation-wide. The increase is even more dramatic in Sarawak.

“It has gone from less than a hundred a day to more than 2,000 lately, within just a matter of a few days.

“About two-third of the new infections are the immunised people,” he said.

Dr Ling, who is also a member of the party’s Central Region Taskforce, also said many people did not know the seriousness and risks associated with dine-in at this time.

It has been found out that two-third of new infection has a history of dine-in.

He said wearing mask do give some protection, but once the mask is taken down the air that we breath in might contain Covid-stained vapour.

“I hope the people will pay special attention to and strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves and others,” he said.